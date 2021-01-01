From z-lite
Z-Lite 4006-12 Bova 12 Light 23" Wide Crystal Chandelier Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Z-Lite 4006-12 Bova 12 Light 23" Wide Crystal Chandelier Chunky, rectangular slabs of crystal towers, suspended between highly polished stainless-steel towers, formed together in contemporary sleek shapes, create a stunning collection on of crystal chandeliers and pendants.FeaturesConstructed from steelDecorated with crystal accents(12) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs72" of adjustable chain includedUL, CUL, and ETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 35"Width: 23"Depth: 23"Product Weight: 91 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 110"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 12Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Polished Nickel