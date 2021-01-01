Nameeks 4002-No Hole Scarabeo 23-5/8" Ceramic Vessel Bathroom Sink White Fixture Lavatory Sink Ceramic

Nameeks 4002-No Hole Scarabeo 23-5/8" Ceramic Vessel Bathroom Sink Product Features:Manufactured in ItalyCovered under Nameeks 1 year limited warrantyRectangular basin gives a classically clean look to your bathroom countertopCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityAll hardware needed for installation includedSpecifications:Basin Depth: 4-1/2" (measured from the center of basin to the rim)Basin Length: 20-7/8" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Basin Width: 13-3/8" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Number of Faucet Holes: 0Height: 5-3/4" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Length: 23-5/8" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Material: CeramicNumber of Basins: 1Width: 16-1/2" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Drain Connection: 1-1/4" Ceramic White