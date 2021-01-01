4000 Watt Gas Powered Portable Generator Engine For Jobsite RV Camping Standby

Description : 4000 generator with heavy-duty roll cage frames allow for durability and added protection of the generator. Whether tailgating before a game, charging tools at a construction site or providing backup power for your home in case of a weather-related emergency. This unit can operate for up to 10-hours on a single tank of fuel.Features : Ideal For - Great for campgrounds, construction sites, backyard, party, tailgates and power outages Fully Loaded Power Panel - Panel has a engine shutoff switch, volt meter and circuit breakers Safe and Easy Operation - Feature a user-friendly, Recoi-l start, that's easier than starting a lawn mower Quiet Operation - This operates at a quieter volume, making it ideal for recreational activities and neighborhoods alike Powerful Generator - The Powerful 4000W Engine is Air Cooled and can withstand use and abuse Safe for Sensitive Electronics - This generator produces stable power ideal for sensitive electronics such as computers, televisions, and mobile phones Powerful AC and DC Output - Featuring (1) 120V AC Twist-Lock Receptacles and (2) 120V 20amp AC Receptacles, so you can charge and power multiple devices at onceSpecifications : Type: 4-Stroke OHV 1-Cylinder Rated Output: 4000W Maximum Output: 4200W AC 12v Receptacle: Yes Gasoline Running Amps 120V: 29.2A Displacement(cc): 212 Start Type: Recoi-l Start Cooling System: Forced Air Cooling Noise Level(7m): 67 dBA Low Oil Shut Off: Yes Voltmeter: Yes Run Time: Up to 10 hours Oil Capacity: 15L Fuel consumption: 0.6L/H Package size: 61x45x44cm Gross Weight: 40.35KG Product size: 60x43x44cm Net weight: 38.75kgThe Package Includes: 1 x Gasoline Generator 1 x Spark Plu-g Wrench 1 x Hardware 1 x Manual