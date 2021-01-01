From currey and company
Currey and Company 4000-0065 Jesper 11" Diameter Aluminum Drinks Table with Felt Bottom Antique Gold Indoor Furniture Tables Pub/Bistro
Advertisement
Currey and Company 4000-0065 Jesper 11" Diameter Aluminum Drinks Table with Felt Bottom All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403) Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:Fall head over heels with this beautiful drink table Placing cocktails on it during happy hour will be a smooth moveConstructed from cast aluminumComes with a felt bottomPerfectly complements a modern and contemporary decor styleDimensions:Height: 22"Diameter: 11" Pub/Bistro Antique Gold