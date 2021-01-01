Currey and Company 4000-0054 Mermaid 15-3/4" Diameter Glass Accent Table Mermaid Glass / Pearl Indoor Furniture Tables Accent

Currey and Company 4000-0054 Mermaid 15-3/4" Diameter Glass Accent Table Emulating the iridescence of its mythic namesake, the Mermaid Glass Table-Stool in The Aviva Standoff Collection is a piece with an opalescent personality. The luminous exterior has been achieved with a mermaid glass finish and the pale base on which it perches is in a gleaming pearl finish. Given its nod to the sea, this accent piece would add a glint to any room in a beachside cottage or an oceanfront home. Use it as a table or a stool, as it is apropos for both!Product Features:Designed for rooms with a coastal themeConstructed of glass mosaicFully assembled for convenience and ease of installationCurrey & Company warrants its products for one year against defects in materials and workmanshipProduct Specifications:Height: 18.375"Width: 15.75"Depth: 15.75"Material: GlassAssembly Required: No Accent Mermaid Glass / Pearl