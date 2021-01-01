Brielle Home 400 Thread Count Ultra Fine Cotton Sheet Set- Full Taupe

The 400 Thread Count Ultra Fine Cotton Sheet Set by Brielle Home is extra soft and breathable. These sheets are made with Ultra Fine Cotton, a special blend of long staple cotton with a silky and light-weight hand-feel. Ultra Fine Cotton is more durable, has enhanced breathability, and experiences less piling. Each sheet set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. The fitted sheet is fully elasticized for a snug and secure fit on your mattress. The fitted sheet has a 15" pocket that can fit mattresses up to 17 inches deep. With roots dating back to the 1950s in Denizli, Turkey, Brielle Home's industry experts are always looking for the best quality fabrics and fibers. They believe you shouldn't have to break the bank to enjoy exceptional home products. With Brielle Home, you can rest assured you are getting high quality at the best price.