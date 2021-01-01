Queen 400 Thread Count Down Baffle Box Comforter - Eddie Bauer

Stay cozy all year long with our Eddie Bauer Year-Round Warmth Premium White Down Comforter. Lofty 600 Fill Power Premium White Down is certified traceable and responsibly sourced under the Responsible Down Standard. Features a luxurious 400 thread count cotton fabric. Constructed using our LockShift? Box construction to minimize fill from shifting while allowing for maximum loft. You can also rest even better knowing that your comforter meets all requirements and is certified under Oeko-Tex Standard 100. Great for those who sleep hot and still want down, or anyone wanting a lighter comforter for warmer months. Size: Queen. Pattern: Damask.