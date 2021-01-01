From dell
Dell 400-AOZS 800 GB Solid State Drive - 2.5' Internal - SATA (SATA/600)
General InformationManufacturer: Dell TechnologiesManufacturer Part Number: 400-AOZSManufacturer Website Address: http://www. delltechnologies. comBrand Name: DellProduct Name: Solid State Drive With Hybrid CarrierMarketing Information: Increase the storage capacity of your Dell™ System with 800 GB Solid State Hard Drive from Dell. It boasts a storage capacity of up to 800 GB, enabling users to store large amounts of data. This hard drive delivers enhanced data transfer speed of up to 6 Gbps. Product Type: Solid State DriveTechnical InformationStorage Capacity: 800 GBNetwork & CommunicationWireless LAN: NoInterfaces/PortsDrive Interface: SATADrive Interface Standard: SATA/600Physical CharacteristicsDrive Type: InternalForm Factor: 2.5'MiscellaneousDevice Supported: ServerCompatibility: Dell PowerEdge Servers: PowerEdge R430 PowerEdge R530 PowerEdge R730 PowerEdge R730XD PowerEdge T430 PowerEdge T630