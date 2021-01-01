Philips 40-Watt Equivalent T20 Dimmable Vintage Glass Edison LED Large Light Bulb Amber Warm White (2000K) (4-Pack)

Introducing the new Philips Vintage LED light bulb family, a collection that is reminiscent of familiar incandescent bulbs from the recent past. Available in an array of giant shapes, candles and other familiar form factors, they provide a seamless fit across your space collectively. These giant glass bulbs stand out when used as an exposed statement piece, adding a sense of nostalgia to your interiors. The intricate LED filament emits a familiar orange amber glow all around through its crystal clear glass bulb, perfect for mood setting and style creation inside and outside your home. Fully dimmable, with no visible flickering and an instant full level brightness when switched on, you will also enjoy soft and evenly distributed warm white light with that vintage charm of yesteryear across your spaces.