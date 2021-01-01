Feit Electric 40-Watt Equivalent G16.5 Candelabra Dimmable Filament ENERGY STAR Clear Glass LED Light Bulb, Soft White (48-Pack)

Enjoy classic style and modern reliability and energy savings, with the Feit Electric Enhance Filament LED-light bulbs. Featuring our highest quality and most energy efficient light, this beautiful high performance bulb has a high (CRI) of 90 plus so colors appear more realistic and vibrant. Combining innovative LED technology with filament strips, the bulbs provide the benefits of LEDs with the look of a traditional bulb. Filament LEDs will last for years and use just a fraction of the energy of an incandescent, saving you time and money. The versatile Globe LED soft white light is fully dimmable and suitable for a variety of decorative fixtures including bath and vanity and pendant lights.