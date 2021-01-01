Feit Electric 40-Watt Equivalent (5000K) A15 Candelabra Dimmable Filament Clear Glass LED Ceiling Fan Light Bulb, Daylight (12-Pack)

Combining classic style with modern reliability and energy savings with Feit Electric LED Filament Light Bulbs. Filament LED Light Bulbs are made with LED exposed filament and wrapped in a clear or frosted glass housing to deliver an elegant classic look and feel. They integrate innovative LED technology with traditional filament strips, providing a natural lighting experience for those that want the benefits of LEDs and the look of a traditional bulb. Choose from different light bulb shapes (A15, A19, B10, CA10, G16, G25 and T10) with either a medium, intermediate or candelabra base. Filament LEDs will last for years and use just a fraction of the energy of an incandescent.