From feit electric

Feit Electric 40-Watt Equivalent (5000K) A15 Candelabra Dimmable Filament Clear Glass LED Ceiling Fan Light Bulb, Daylight (12-Pack)

$47.17
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

Combining classic style with modern reliability and energy savings with Feit Electric LED Filament Light Bulbs. Filament LED Light Bulbs are made with LED exposed filament and wrapped in a clear or frosted glass housing to deliver an elegant classic look and feel. They integrate innovative LED technology with traditional filament strips, providing a natural lighting experience for those that want the benefits of LEDs and the look of a traditional bulb. Choose from different light bulb shapes (A15, A19, B10, CA10, G16, G25 and T10) with either a medium, intermediate or candelabra base. Filament LEDs will last for years and use just a fraction of the energy of an incandescent.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com