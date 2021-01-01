Feit Electric 40-Watt Equivalent (3000K) G25 LED Light Bulb, Warm White (15-Pack)

Enjoy all the benefits of advanced LED energy-saving technology with the Feit Electric 40W Equivalent Warm White (3000K) G25 LED Light Bulb. This 3000K warm white light is dimmable and will replace 40W equivalent incandescent bulbs. It produces a similar light output (350 Lumens), uses 5-Watt of energy and up to 88% less energy than a standard incandescent light bulb. Get instant on to full brightness with relatively cool running performance. Feit Electric bulbs have an average life of 11,000-hour/10-year are RoHS compliant and are 100% mercury free. Choose a dependable bath and vanity bulb for residential or commercial applications.