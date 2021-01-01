From blain's farm & fleet
Blain's Farm & Fleet 40 lb Large Breed Adult Dog Food
Advertisement
23% Protein, formulated for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, Scientifically formulated to provide essential nutrition to your large or extra large dog, Great flavor helps keep your dog happy, while vitamins and minerals help them healthy, Optimum protein to help maintain strong, healthy muscles, Balanced level of carbohydrates to help keep dogs healthy and active, Calcium and phosphorus to maintain strong bones and teeth, Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids support healthy skin and a lustrous coat, Synthetic glucosamine is supplemented to help support joint function, Recommended for ages 1 to 7. Net Weight: 40 lb.