40-inch Computer Desk Table

Features:The black computer desks for home office study writing small table is a must-have computer desk which great for your home office, study room, studio, bedroom or living room and gaming room with its modern simply design.The home office desk frame is constructed from heavy-duty powder-coated steel, with an extra-sturdy triangle strut, triangular junction design and adjustable leg pads, which ensure stability and durability. Made from thick metal frames & additional metal brackets, which are strong enough to support heavy loads.The study table for smalll spaces desk dimensions are 39.4" x 19.7". Widen desktop and storage bag provide ample space for office equipment, such as a computer, monitor, printer etc. You can select to fix the storage bag on the left or right side of the desk frame, according to your preference. The desktop is waterproof and anti-scratch, and is very easy to clean which ensures its durability.The thick iron hook of the modern simple desk work table can be used for headphones, schoolbags, briefcases, cable management etc., and can be attached to whichever side of the desk you desire. Four adjustable leg pads accomodate uneven floors which achieve greater stability and protect floors from scratches.Spefications:Dimensions:Assembly:Warranty: