Construction in pursuit of building 1 of the most functional doors ever, the sliding Tours Oak Panel Barn Door is all about practicality, minimalism and ease. Its solid core provides good weight and density for sound-dampening between rooms. The Tours Oak Panel is edged with powder-coated metal for durability and style and quality hardware is included to ensure smooth sliding. Use this Tours Oak Panel Barn Door to inject fresh style into any space, especially where that space is limited. It is most popular for bathrooms, bedrooms, offices, pantries and closets. Color: Natural/ Grey.