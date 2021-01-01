Furinno 40 in. Rectangular Black/Brown 1 Drawer Computer Desk with Keyboard Tray

Furinno Econ Multipurpose Home Office Computer Writing Desk with Bin is designed to fit in your space, your style and fit on your budget. The medium density composite wood is manufactured in Malaysia and compliant with CARB regulations. There is no foul smell, durable and the material is the most stable amongst the medium density composite woods. The PVC tubes are made from recycled plastic and is tested for its durability. The non-woven bin simply add in a sweet accent to the whole unit. A simple attitude towards lifestyle is reflected directly on the design of Furinno Furniture, creating a trend of simply nature. Care instructions: wipe clean with clean damped cloth. Avoid using harsh chemicals. Pictures are for illustration purpose. All decor items are not included in this offer. Color: Black/Brown.