From parvez michel
PARVEZ MICHEL 40 in. H x 40 in. W "Yoga in the Park" by Parvez Taj Printed Canvas Wall Art, Multi-Colored
Advertisement
This fine art canvas painting print created by Parvez Taj captures a birds eye view of a busy park filled with people on their yoga mats in a calm green and yellow accent. This print is professionally hand-stretched and gallery wrapped around a hidden, non-warping frame. The art print will arrive with 2 D-rings mounted on the back, making it ready to hang right out of the package. Color: Multi-Colored.