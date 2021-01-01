From walker edison furniture company
Walker Edison Furniture Company 40 in. Espresso Medium Rectangle MDF Coffee Table with Drawers, Brown
Advertisement
Provide a beautiful centerpiece for your living area, accentuate a hallway, or just create more storage space in any room with this classic and traditional style coffee table. Includes two darling wicker baskets that not only complement the piece, but keeps toys, accessories, and books tidy. Your home will look tidy and trendy with this vast storage coffee table. Color: Espresso.