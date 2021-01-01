From electronic technical services, inc.
40 Channel AMSSB Mobile CB Radio with Frequency Counter
Large, easy-to-read meter with scales for power output, modulation, SWR and incoming signal Five-digit frequency counter with large yellow digits, two-digit channel display with larger yellow digits, variable power output control, variable talkback circuit with on/off switch Automatic SWR circuit and an SWR alert LED, Roger Beep with on/off switch Variable dimmer control with push switch to turn off the meter lamp and display digits, 3-position tone switch for receive Proprietary Galaxy Noise Filter (GNF) Circuit reduces noise to aid in the recovery of weak SSB signals