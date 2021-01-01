40 Capacity CDDVD Case Holder Portable Disc Wallet Storage Binder Nylon Cd Bag Black Specials

Best Quality Guranteed. This is a stylish CD CASE or DVD CASE to keep your CDs organized! Can store 40 DVDs, keep away from dust and scratches. The lightweight compact disc case helps you save valuable space and ensure the safety of your precious CD Discs. Special design of CD Wallet: high-quality nylon cloth covers the cotton cloth, and the exquisite walk line is its shell. Double zipper design and hand strap, each slot has a slide lock to prevent your DVD from sliding out. Don't settle for a fragile and unrealistic portable CD or DVD CASE HOLDER. CD & DVD Storage is a great gift idea for movie lovers, games or DJs! Now, you can make parents like to listen to old records, daughters who like to watch DVDs at home, want to organize his PS4 or other video game's son and your DJ friends to bring the most elegant and convenient CD and DVD Storage wallet. They can easily store and protect their CDs, DVDs or games.