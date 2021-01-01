Grohe 40 688 1 Essentials 18" Towel Bar Polished Nickel Bathroom Hardware Towel Bar

Grohe 40 688 1 Essentials 18" Towel Bar Modern, timeless and with wide-ranging appeal, accessories in the Essentials range add the final touches to your bathroom. Created to coordinate with a wide range of faucet styles, the collection benefits from our striking Grohe StarLight finish and works well with our Essentials accessory kit. Grohe 40 688 1 Features: Constructed from metal Covered under Grohe's limited lifetime warranty Concealed fastening Coordinates with products from the Essentials line Secure mounting assembly included Grohe 40 688 1 Technologies and Benefits: StarLight: Grohe StarLight offers a made-to-last finish. The flawless, long-lasting surface is designed to be extremely resistant to dirt and scratches, making maintenance effortless and ensuring good-as-new looks for many years. Grohe 40 688 1 Specifications: Overall Width: 20" (from left to right of product) Width: 17-11/16" (distance between installation centers) Projection (Depth): 2-3/8" (wall to edge of product) Height: 2-1/8" (top to bottom) Polished Nickel