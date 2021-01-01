Grohe 40 626 Grandera Ceramic Tumbler with Wall Mount Starlight Chrome Bathroom Accessory Tumbler

Grohe 40 626 Grandera Ceramic Tumbler with Wall Mount Product Features: Constructed of metal and ceramic ensuring durability and dependabilityCovered under Grohe’s limited lifetime warrantyHigh quality finish – will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates seamlessly with the Grandera CollectionProjection (Depth): 5"Height: 4"Secure mounting assemblyAll hardware required for installation is includedProduct Technologies: Starlight Finish: Continuously improving over the last 70 years Grohe’s unique plating process has been refined to produce and immaculate shiny surface that is recognized as one of the best surface finishes the world over. Grohe plates sub layers of copper and/or nickel to ensure that a completely non-porous, immaculate surface awaits the chrome layer. This deep, even layered chrome surface creates a luminous and mirror like sheen. Grohe finishes are life tested to withstand 60,000 “wipes” with an abrasive cloth. Starlight Chrome