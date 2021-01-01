40/60/80/100W E26/E27 LED Garage Lights Deformable Ceiling Light For Workshop Warehouse Ceiling-2 leaves 40W

Feature:?ULTRA Bright LED Garage Lights? With 4 ultra-bright adjustable aluminum LED heads, easy to adjust, way brighter than a standard bulb. It features LED technology with 4*70 PCS top quality diodes that total 12000 lumens, CRI80+, 6500K Tripp-leg low daylight can give you 85% energy saving for your garage. Adjustable Design Bright Garage Light? Unique wide-angle LED Garage Light design, each wing 90 degree adjustable, which can have a perfect garage lighting distribution curve according to your application, this will make the light cover 360° area. Work Shop Light Easy to install, No Wiring Required? Suitable for E26/E27 base, installation is as simple as a light bulb but more advanced than a bulb. The light can be easily and quickly directed in many directions. Advanced cooling system, the die-cast aluminum design speeds up heat dissipation and Unique cooling system design under each lamp bead.