EcoSmart 40/60/100-Watt Equivalent A21 3-Way LED Light Bulb Soft White (2-Pack)

The EcoSmart 3-Way A21 LED Light Bulb has three settings for convenient customization of your lighting. Installing this bulb on a 3-way switch allows you to choose the level of brightness depending on the time of day, the occasion or your general mood, while keeping the same color temperature. This bulb's color is Soft White, a great choice for a warm light in your living room, bedroom or kitchen. Depending on which setting is used, this bulb uses only 3.5, 7 or 14.5 watts. It is compatible with all 3 way switches, but may be used on a regular switch as well. This bulb lasts up for up to 25000 hours of use. It also comes with a five year warranty to ensure your satisfaction.