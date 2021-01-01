Grohe 40 308 3 Atrio 19-1/4" Pivoting Double Towel Bar Starlight Chrome Bathroom Hardware Towel Bar

Grohe 40 308 3 Atrio 19-1/4" Pivoting Double Towel Bar Pared down, practical and nothing short of perfect, Atrio Accessories mirror the timeless design of the entire Grohe Atrio Collection. Every piece complements the next, creating an elegant harmony of cylindrical shapes that is, at once, modern, timeless, and sophisticated. In such a personal space, nothing satisfies like the beauty and precision of Grohe Atrio.Grohe 40 308 3 Features:Durable metal constructionDual towel bar arms are pivotableLength: 18 1/2" Concealed fasteningCovered under Grohe's limited lifetime warrantyGrohe 40 308 3 Technologies and Benefits:StarLight®: Grohe StarLight® offers a made-to-last finish. The flawless, long-lasting surface is designed to be extremely resistant to dirt and scratches, making maintenance effortless and ensuring good-as-new looks for many years.Grohe 40 307 3 Specifications:Overall Width: 19-1/4" (from left to right of product)Projection (Depth): 1-3/8" (from wall to edge of product)Height: 2-13/16" (from top to bottom) Starlight Chrome