16.4 X 3.5 X 9.8'' Wooden Aryah Wall Mounted Mail Shelf Sorter Storage Display

NO MORE CLUTTER! NO MORE ‘FORGET’! Always busy with looking for keys, wallets, business card in the very morning of workday? Sick of tons of small items screwing around your place? Here’s your solution - a wall Aryah from LadyRosian. It sports 4 double hooks for hanging keys, hats, pet leash and others, and also comes with 2 mail holders on the top to hold mails, magazines, bills and more. Perfect for entryway, living room, bathroom, garage, kitchen, etc. Specification Material: pine wood Package included: 1 x wooden Aryah, 3x screws , 3 x plastic anchors