Storage Concepts Black 4-Tier Steel Wire Shelving Unit (60 in. W x 72 in. H x 24 in. D), Powder Coated Black

The Storage Concepts 4-Shelf Black Wire Storage Unit is made to the same high-quality standards as our chrome wire shelving but is substantially less expensive. These units are perfect for the kitchen, office and other dry environments. They have a black powder coated finish that is rust and chip resistant. The open wire construction reduces dust build up and allows for air and light penetration. Easy to assemble with no tools required. Shelves can be aligned at 1 in. increments. Extra shelves are also available for purchase. Color: Powder Coated Black.