4-Tier Mobile Kitchen Rack Bathroom Stand Organizer Laundry Cart

100% brand new and high quality this 4-tiered shelving unit organizer can be used anywhere. The slim storage rack’s 5” design can fit almost any narrow spaceIanywheredeal for closets, kitchens, bathrooms, garages, laundry rooms in homes, apartments, and even offices. Four wheels attached to the base of the slide-out pantry storage rack making it easy and convenient to pull in and out of narrow spaces. Make life more simple and less cluttered with this convenient slide-out shelving unit. Great for canned food, spices, laundry supplies, pet supplies, home and bath cleaning supplies, and even kid’s toys.Made from durable plastic, quickly and easily assembled. Create additional storage in the kitchen, bathroom, laundry room, etc. Roll your storage tower out of hiding with ease anytime you need, the wheels allow it to glide effortlessly for easy access. Fits perfectly between the refrigerator and counter or wall.