COSTWAY 4-Tier Ladder Shelf Ladder Bookcase Bookshelf Display Rack Plant Stand Natural

Stable and Solid Construction: This 4 tier ladder shelf is given a trapezoidal design to prevent from falling due to juddering. The metal X-type structure behind the base greatly improves the stability of the shelf. High Quality Material: This 4-tier ladder shelf is extremely solid because the frame is made of high quality metal and durable particle board. The powder-coated metal surface makes the shelf more fashionable and rust free. 4-Tier Open Storage Space: 4 open shelves allows you to storage multiple items. The height between shelves is 13" and each shelf can hold up to 22 pounds of weight. Wide Range Application: Our 4-Tier ladder shelf features an artistic design that gives it a contemporary style. The matte black frame combined with retro panels can match well with your home furniture. It can be used as a corner display rack, a bookcase, in garage or to keep potted plant as well. This ladder bookcase will fit in any room in your apartment or office.