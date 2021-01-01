From speakman
Speakman 4-Spray 4 in. Single Wall Mount Low Flow Fixed Rain Shower Head in Matte Black
Speakman's new line of Exhilaration Shower Heads is guaranteed to deliver the best shower experience you have ever had. Users can now experience the patented Speakman Reaction spray setting in a multi-function shower head. This multi-function head features four spray patterns, the Speakman Reaction, satin spray, center massage, a rain spray and a pause mode. All flow rate options are WaterSense certified with 2.0 GPM, 1.75 GPM and 1.5 GPM flow rates available. Color: Matte Black.