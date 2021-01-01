HODEDAH 4-Shelf, 47 in. H Beech Bookcase

Organize your home or office space with the HodedahMultipurpose Bookcase. Its slim design makes it versatile for corners and limited spaces in multiple rooms. You can place it in your childs bedroom to store toys, jackets, clothing or even as a night stand. You can also keep it in the kitchen to store drygoods, small appliances, pots and pans. It is also perfect for organizing stationary, papers, folders and files in an office. Use this unit in the laundry room to store your detergent and other laundry supplies. In combination with other units from Hodedah, you can create a great set that will liven any room from the work area, to the kitchen or the bedroom. Decoratively display those collectibles and picture frames. With all this shelf space, youll wonder why you didnt declutter and organize sooner. Color: Beech.