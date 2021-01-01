Mind Reader 4-Section Silver Steel Mesh Utensil Holders with Wood Handle

Section your flatware in style with a rustic mesh 4-section utensil organizer from Mind Reader Products. Enhance your picnics, barbecues, and other outdoor parties with this convenient organizer, which makes it easy to separate and coordinate your flatware and other cutlery without taking up tons of space. Plasticware and regular cutlery can be a hassle at parties, or look tacky when simply spread out on the table, and storing these items in cups can lead to accidental toppling. Use this organizer to make your cutlery and flatware accessible from all directions, while maintaining a stylish appearance. The wire mesh construction of the Mind Reader utensil organizer provides thorough airflow throughout the unit, so you can toss your flatware in while still damp and not worry about bacteria or mold growth. A built-in handle on top of the unit provides a simple way to carry your utensils wherever they're needed, so you can quickly run inside during parties if you need to restock, or move the container from the table to a counter with ease. Its circular design offers 360° accessibility while also minimizing the footprint on your countertop, vanity, or picnic table. Not only great for storing kitchen cutlery and large or small utensils, this holder makes a great place for your paint brushes, craft supplies, makeup brushes and palettes, office supplies, or school supplies. Dimensions: 6" L x 6.25" W x 10.5" H. Color: Silver.