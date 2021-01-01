4 SafCord Carpet Cord Cover Secure and Hide Cables and Wires 6 Feet Gray Works only on Barber and Loop Style Carpet and Rugs

Best Quality Guranteed. Size: 4' Length: 6 Feet Color: Gray ATTENTION: The product only works on certain types of carpet; these types are Berber and Loop style carpets. THIS PRODUCT DOES NOT WORK ON CUT PILE CARPETS The only non-adhesive solution for securing cords and cables to carpet and rugs IF YOU DO NOT KNOW WHAT TYPE OF CARPET YOU HAVE, CONTACT US WITH PHOTO AND WE WILL HELP YOU Perfect for use in stairways, hallways, office workstations, conference rooms, tradeshow booths, and doorways. Washable and reusable Low profile which 'hugs' the surface beneath it which alleviates tripping.