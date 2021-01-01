PlayStation 4 PRO 1TB Bundle - Red Dead Redemption 2

This Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 Pro bundle includes a copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 on Blu-ray Disc, a Jet Black PS4 Pro console, and a DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller. From the creators of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic tale of life in America at the dawn of the modern age. 4K TV owners will benefit from a higher resolution when playing Red Dead Redemption 2 on a PS4 Pro system with a 4K TV (when compared to a PS4 system), while HD TV owners will benefit from increased image clarity through supersampling (turn on Supersampling Mode in your PS4 Pro system settings to access this feature). HDR TV owners can experience the game in high-dynamic range color (HDR features also available on PS4 system). 1TB Hard Drive.