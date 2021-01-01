From tripp lite

Tripp Lite 4-Port USB-C to USB-A Portable Hub, USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C to Type-A, Fast Charging Ports, Aluminum (U460-004-4A)

$35.15
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Tripp Lite 4-Port USB-C to USB-A Portable Hub, USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com