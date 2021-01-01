4-Port USB 3.0 Hub, Attoe USB Hub with Mobile Phone Holder for MacBook Air, Laptop, PC, USB Flash Drives, HDD Hard Drive

Easy Expansion: Instantly add 4 USB 3.0 Portsand to Any Compatible Device. Plug and play: Hot swapping, No external drivers or power supplies are required, Lightweight and portable. Beautiful and durable: USB 3.0 hub the surface is treated with piano lacquer, the texture is comfortable, the light design is simple and elegant, which is convenient, suitable for work and travel. Save Desk Space: USB 3.0 hub the extremely compact design comes with a personalized stand that greatly saves the chaos and desk space in the home or office. High speed transmission: The high-performance chip guarantees that each USB 3.0 interface Fast data transfer rates of up to 5 Gbps, which is convenient for multiple devices to use simultaneously.