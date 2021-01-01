4 Port HDMI Switch, 4x1 HDMI Switch Hub Port 4 in 1 Out Vertical HDMI Switcher with PIP and IR Wireless Remote Control Supports 4K x 2K, 1080P.

HDMI Switch 4 In 1 Out 4 port HDMI Switch for various HDMI devices. Expand the capabilities of your one port HDTV, connect up to 4 HDMI compatible devices for seamless transitions to avoid constantly plugging and unplugging. 4K x 2K@30Hz 3D Resolution Supported The 4 port HDMI Switcher supports 4K x 2K@30Hz, 1080P@I20Hz and 1080P 3D@60Hz, and digital audio formats including DTS-HD/Dolby-true-HD/LPCM 7.1/DTS/Dolby-AC3/ DSD. Special Upright Design With a unique stand, the HDMI switch can be placed vertically, saving more space and can be installed anywhere. PIP & IR Remote PIP (picture in picture) feature supports 1 main picture and 3 sub-pictures, IR Wireless Remote will be more convenient and allows you to easily switch from one device to another with a push of a button. Wide Application This HDMI switch compatible with most HDMI source components Including Blu-ray players, DVD players, digital cable and satellite boxes, gaming consoles and digital media pl