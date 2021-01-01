From ce-link

4 Pin PWM Fan Hub Cable Splitter 5 Port 1 to 5 Fans for 3Pin Computer PC Case Fan 4Pin PWM Fan 2-Pack

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

4 Pin PWM Fan Hub Cable Splitter 5 Port 1 to 5 Fans for 3Pin.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com