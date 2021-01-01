4 Pin Hirose Male to DC Jack Power Cable for Sound Devices 633644688 Zoom F8 Blackmagic Cinema Camera 4K

Generally it is used to power cameras like Blackmagic's cinema camera/4k as well as DC 2.5mm lights such as Litepanels. Plug A: Hirose 4 Pin Male Right Angle; Plug B: DC Jack Central Positive. This cable is not compatible with BM Pocket. Cable Length: 45CM. We can customize cables with other length, please contact us if you need. Every cable was tested to ensure that there are no short circuit, no potential breakdown problems before shipping. Please contact us if the cable you received is defective or doesn't work. We will solve the problems properly or send you a new replacement at once.