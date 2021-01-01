From tasco

4 Pin FFA 0S 304 to D Tap Coiled Power Cable for Z Cam E2 Camera

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Every cable was tested to ensure that there are no short circuit, no potential breakdown problems before shipping, and it works great! This is for the Z Cam E2 and you could use a V Mount to power it up Cable LengthMax length could be 24inches (61cm). Custom Length: other length of the cables, we could customize with it, please contact with us Plug A: 4 pin with half moon female(2 pin male +2 pin female); Plug B: D-tap Male.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com