4 Pin FFA 0S 304 to D Tap Coiled Power Cable for Z Cam E2 Camera

Every cable was tested to ensure that there are no short circuit, no potential breakdown problems before shipping, and it works great! This is for the Z Cam E2 and you could use a V Mount to power it up Cable LengthMax length could be 24inches (61cm). Custom Length: other length of the cables, we could customize with it, please contact with us Plug A: 4 pin with half moon female(2 pin male +2 pin female); Plug B: D-tap Male.