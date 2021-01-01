4 Pieces Outdoor Furniture Rattan Chair & Table Patio Sofa Set

Product Description:This 4-piece outdoor patio furniture set brings you a comfortable rest area for your outdoor space or conservatory. It's a stylish addition to any outdoor space. Just relax and enjoy your time with family and friends and create lasting memories!Specifications:Material: PE Wicker+Steel frame+Polyester Sponge+tempered glassCushion Thickness: 2 inches; zipper includedPieces Included: one double sofa+two armchair+one tempered glass coffee table+one long and two short cushionsColor: Gray rattan + beige cushionOverall Product Dimension:Sofa: 42.5x24.4x29.5inch(LXWXH); Single Chair: 22x24.4x29.5inch(LXWXH); Table: 31.5x17.7x16.1inch (L x W x H)Overall Weight:Sofa: 18.13 lbsSingle Chair: 12.11 lbsTable: 14.5 lbsWeight Capacity:Sofa: 250 lbs per seatSingle Chair: 250 lbsTable: 110 lbsNumber of Package: 1Assembly Required: YesAdditional Tools Required: All Tools IncludedCountry of Origin: VietnamProduct Warranty: One yearNotice:1. Manual measurement has been used, there may be some reasonable error.2. Items may slightly differ from photo in terms of color due to the lighting or your monitor’s display.