From clihome
Clihome 4-Piece Wood Outdoor Sectional Seating and Table X-Back Sofa Set with Gray Cushions
Advertisement
With a space maximizing design, the outdoor sectional sofa can accommodate quite a few people for a cozy gathering. The elegant table with a convenient storage rack is also manufactured to give extra space enough for serving an unforgettable summertime barbecue, cocktail party or afternoon tea time with your friends or family. The beautiful wicker sofa and slatted faux wood table top are designed with a simple but modern design.