4-Piece Washcloths Towels Set, 100% Turkish Cotton Premium Quality Towels, Quick Dry Soft And Absorbent Turkish Towel, For Face, Hand, Kitchen & Clean

Features:PREMIUM QUALITY TOWELS: Enjoy hotel and spa quality brown towels in your own home with this Turkish washcloths bath towel set. The set includes four 13" x 13" washcloths to complement for your bathroom décor.SOFT TOWELS: Made from 100% Turkish cotton, these brown wash cloths towels offer luxury softness. The plush combed cotton material is so soft and gentle against the skin, and it gets softer with every wash. You will feel like you're at a 5 Star Hotel room.QUICK DRY TOWELS: These Turkish towels are absorbent and dry quickly so you can use them again and again. You don't have to worry about damp hand towels or washcloths in your bathroom. They are great for the pool or as gym towels as well.DURABLE AND LONG LASTING: The towels in this set have a weight of 550 GSM and have double stitched hems to help prevent fraying. Turkish cotton is also known for having longer fibers that are stronger to help keep your towels looking their best.CARING FOR YOUR TOWELS: When you first get your towels, soak them for 12 hours in cold water and hang to dry. This allows the fibers to expand so your bathroom towels will be more absorbent. After that, you can machine wash them with like colours.Pieces Included: WashclothSet/Single: Same-Size SetNumber of Pieces Included: 4Color (Color: Brown): BrownColor (Color: Black): BlackColor (Color: Green): GreenColor (Color: White): WhiteColor (Color: Burgundy): BurgundyColor (Color: Navy Blue): Navy BlueColor (Color: Grey): GreyColor (Color: Yellow): YellowTitle: Material: Turkish cottonMaterial Composition: 100% cottonWeave Type: Terry clothHammam Towel: NoAntimicrobial: NoGSM: 550Pattern: Solid ColorPlain Reverse Side: NoPersonalization: NoBorder Type: CamHanging Loop: NoTheme: No ThemeHooded: NoHoliday / Occasion: No HolidaySample Available: NoSample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseProduct Care: Machine WashableCommercial Laundry Use: YesRound: NoDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernSpefications:General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): TAA Compliant: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoISTA 1A Certified: Organic: YesFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Textile Labelling and Advertising Regulations (C.R.C., c. 1551): SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : Better Cotton Initiative: YesBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: YesFISP Certified: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: YesEcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: YesEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: YesOeko-Tex Eco Passport: YesOeko-Tex Made in Green: YesOeko-Tex STeP: YesOEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: YesIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: AZO Free: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: YesGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Recycled Claim St