Truly Soft Brown 4-Piece Solid 180 Thread Count Microfiber Full Sheet Set

Get warm and cozy with Truly Soft Everyday sheets. With revolutionary softness from finer yarns and soft finishes, you will not believe the difference our special techniques make until you touch these sheets. After a long day, you deserve a Truly Soft sheet for a good night's rest, which is optimal for your health and well-being. Deep pocket sheets fit your mattress and stay tight with full elastic on all four sides. Coordinates with other Truly Soft items." Twin sheet set includes: - 69" Wide x 96" Long flat sheet - 39" Wide x 75" Long fitted sheet fits mattresses up to 15" deep - One 20" Long x 32" Wide standard pillowcase Twin XL sheet set includes: - 69" Wide x 102" Long flat sheet - 39" Wide x 80" Long fitted sheet fits mattresses up to 15" deep - One 20" Long x 32" Wide standard pillowcase Full sheet set includes: - 84" Wide x 96" Long flat sheet - 54" Wide x 75" Long fitted sheet fits mattresses up to 15" deep - Two 20" Long x 32" Wide standard pillowcases Queen sheet set includes: - 90" Wide x 102" Long flat sheet - 60" Wide x 80" Long fitted sheet fits mattresses up to 15" deep - Two 20" Long x 32" Wide standard pillowcases King sheet set includes: - 108" Wide x 102" Long flat sheet - 78" Wide x 80" Long fitted sheet fits mattresses up to 15" deep - Two 20" Long x 40" Wide king pillowcases. Color: Brown.