4 Piece Sofa Seating Group

Create a compelling and cohesive aesthetic in your lounge area with this four-piece set, which includes two armchairs, one loveseat, and a coffee table. Defined by clean lines, each piece boasts an aluminum frame for a statement-making appeal. Its included cushions are upholstered in a polyester blend, showcasing piped seams and neutral tones. The coffee table offers a sleek shine to your space with its tempered glass tabletop and provides the perfect stage for perching cocktails, cheese platters and more. Plus, a weather-resistant construction makes this set an excellent addition to your indoor or outdoor ensemble. Frame Color / Cushion Color: Silver Frame / Khaki Cushion