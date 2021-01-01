From brookside
Brookside 4-Piece Slate Solid Cotton California King Sheet Set, Grey
Advertisement
Slip between the Brookside Tencel Sheet Set for a perfectly luxurious experience. The silky-smooth fiber structure from eco-friendly Tencel pampers your skin with balanced moisture management and temperature regulation qualities to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. The sateen weave gives the fabric a gorgeous sheen, so you will actually want to make the bed every morning. Color: Slate.