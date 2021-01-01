Constructed of high-density polyethylene (HDPE), the planter box is solid and weather-resistant to withstand the change of weather. There are 4 planting boxes for you to setup in different shape. The height of garden bed is about 17 inches (include brackets) which can protect your plants from garden animal and pests. With our planter, you don't have to bend over or kneel for long time to grow plants and reduce HHKin on your back and knee. Elevated garden bed is designed with self-watering disk and drain holes to provide extra sHHKce for reserving water and help plants to absorb entirely. It can prevent plant from rot or over-drying effectively.