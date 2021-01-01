From red barrel studio
4 Piece Rustic Wooden Counter Height Dining Table Set With Upholstered Bench For Small Places
Rustic Small Places DesignCome with 2 chairs, 1 bench and 1 table, this graceful counter height dining set is designed for small places. All of the chairs and bench can be stacked under table when not in use to save space. Featuring with rustic espresso coating and beige cushions as well as bronze decorated nails, this kitchen set will bring a bold but soft presence to any dining room.