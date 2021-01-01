From red barrel studio
4-Piece Rattan Patio Conversation Furniture Set,Loveseat,2 Single Chair,1 Glass Table And 2 Pillows,Brown
Advertisement
This 4 pieces outdoor patio furniture set is coming with 2 single chairs, 1 double chair and 1 coffee table. It’s made of high-quality steel frame, and covered with all weather PE rattan wicker, ensuring both durable and lightweight, without the bulkiness of traditional patio furniture. Its stylish and modern appearance, make it can blend well into different outdoor space. It’s the excellent lounging choice for patio, porch, poolside, or garden area use. Frame Color: Brown