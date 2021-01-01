Outsunny Grey 4-Piece Plastic Outdoor Couch Set with Weatherproof Materials and Coffee Table

Enjoy the summer Sun with this outdoor sofa set from Outsunny. Consisting of 4-pieces, the patio set includes a 2-seater sofa, 2 single chairs and a matching coffee table to seat up to 4-people with ease. This means the patio furniture set is ideal for enjoying the outdoors with family and friends. with a PP build, the patio furniture set is strong and sturdy without the problem of rust, which some other sofa sets have. That doesn't mean we skimped on comfort, though: this conversation set features an Adirondack style design, so you can sit deep and relax your whole body. Call your friends to gather at home and have a leisurely afternoon tea.